Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain expected by tomorrow evening

TONIGHT: A few clouds hear and there. There a could be a shower in Deep East Texas very early tomorrow morning, otherwise remaining warm and humid. Low: 77. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Evening showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves in from the Northwest. Storms will occur due to the interaction of the hot and humid air that we’re currently seeing to the cold air from the front. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds being the primary threat. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 91. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: A few showers that will be ending very early in the morning once the front slides through. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 84. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warming up. Low: 70. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny as we begin yet another warming trend. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 5 MPH.