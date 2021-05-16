Sunday Evening Forecast: Rain will increase flash flooding threat this week

TONIGHT: Intermittent showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the night. However we should have a widespread lull in the activity after midnight. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Intermittent showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day. It won’t be raining all day but when it is, rain could be heavy accompanied by some lightning and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain is likely, and it will be heavy at times. Locally heavy rainfall can cause flash flooding. Otherwise, temperatures will be relatively warm in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 72. High: 84. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain will continue on and off throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times and could cause ponding on the roadways and some flash flooding. Drive carefully! Due to widespread rain, temperatures will hold in the 70s due to rainfall. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 67. High: 74. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain is expected to continue for at least some of the day. Temperatures will remain cool as a result. Chance of rain:: 60%. Low: 66. High: 77. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and trending warmer. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 68. High: 80. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 69. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 67. High: 83. Winds: SE 10 MPH.