Showers have ended for the night, but rain will return early in the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low 47. Wind NE 10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 66. Wind E 10-15.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 53. High 71. Wind SE 15.
WEDNESDAY: 50% Showers & Thunderstorms. Low 60. High 73.
THURSDAY: 20% Showers before 7:00 a.m. Low 56. High 67.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Low 52. High 76.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 54. High 71.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Low 51. High 70.
Showers have ended for the night, but rain will return early in the week.