Thursday Evening Forecast: Another warm day tomorrow, tropical showers possible by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 73. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine with a stray shower to the south. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of rain (especially the SE). This will be due to what we’re currently seeing in the Gulf Of Mexico. If Potential Tropical Cyclone Three strenthens to have wind speeds of 39 MPH, we will have Tropical Storm Claudette. Claudette is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coastline at some point Saturday morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms due to the remnants of our gulf storm. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: A cold front will move through the area bringing us another chance of rain and cooler temperatures by the nighttime hours. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 89. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated rain chances. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.