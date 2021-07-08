Thursday Morning Forecast: Active afternoons with thunderstorms continue

TODAY: Partly cloudy in the morning with a chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will remain below average in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 92. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Rain will come to an end relatively early (probably by 9 or 10 pm) as we loose the sunshine. We’ll be partly cloudy the rest of the night with temperatures falling into the 70. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm chance in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorm in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain tolerable with highs in the 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with shower and thunderstorm chances arriving in the afternoon with an approaching cold front. This will be our best chance of widespread rain in the forecast. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. High: 88. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.