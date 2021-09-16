Thursday Morning Forecast: Afternoon rain chances continue for the next several days

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain should remain to our east, the highest rain chance will be in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 88. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and rather warm. Low: 72. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with slightly better rain chances in the afternoon. We’re not necessarily expecting widespread rain chances but rain will be more numerous than it has been over the past couple of day. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 90. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few more showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures may trend slightly warmer in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: East 5 MPH.

MONDAY: A couple of showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. Hot and humid otherwise. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: South 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 93. Winds: South 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A front will arrive at some point during the day on Wednesday. This will drop our highs into the 80s and reinforce our rain chances in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 MPH.