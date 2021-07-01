Thursday Morning Forecast: Cold front arrives tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon. Regardless of rain, we’re still going to remain hot and humid this afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms up to the north. The better chances for rain for Tyler and Longview will arrive tomorrow morning. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Initially for our northern counties then the threat will shift in the afternoon to Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 86. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with most of our rain chances staying to the south in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%-40%. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY (July 4th): Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms possibly in Deep East Texas. Tyler and Longview areas should remain dry. Chance of rain: 20% (Deep East Texas). Low: 70. High: 90. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. The heat and humidity will continue. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area (especially AM). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH

