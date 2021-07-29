Thursday Morning Forecast: Heat and humidity increase today

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. Rain chances are very slim in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 77. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Part cloudy with a very small chance of a shower in the afternoon. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as cooler temperatures approach. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms (especially in the morning). Temperatures will be much cooler than what we’ve seen over the proceeding week. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 71. High: 92. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

