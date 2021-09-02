Thursday Morning Forecast: Hot again today

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 97. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and muggy overnight. Low: 75. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. A shower or two can’t be ruled out. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 97. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: West 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a chance of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: SE 5 MPH.