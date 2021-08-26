Thursday Morning Forecast: Humidity continues with spotty showers

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms (especially to the south of highway 79). Chance of rain: 10%-20%. High: 95. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Low: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Overall, less people will see the rain than will see it. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy as we see the influence of a possible tropical system to our east. A few showers will be possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms (especially East & SE). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms continuing in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 91. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers thunderstorms in the area from leftover tropical moisture. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.