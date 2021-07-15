Thursday Morning Forecast: More afternoon isolated storms expected

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain but some of us will and you should be prepared for it. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and relatively muggy conditions. Low: 74. Wind: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, and a few storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front moves through. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers hanging around in the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to remain cool. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: E 5 MPH.