Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunny and dry today

TODAY: Sunny and dry. High: 92. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low: 63. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and slightly more humid. Low: 64. High: 95. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with humidity returning in the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a few showers popping up (especially south). Chance of rain: 20%-30%. Low: 70. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. We won’t see continuous rain but we’ll see spotty showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 72. High: 88. Winds: South 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers here and there. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.