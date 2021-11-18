Thursday Morning Forecast: The cooler air has arrived

TODAY: Clouds will slowly decrease to partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. We’ll be about 20 degrees cooler this afternoon than what we were yesterday afternoon. Conditions will also be rather chilly. High: 62. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. A light freeze is possible. Low: 35. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer by the afternoon. Low: 45. High: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain late in the day. A cold front will warrant these rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 74. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Low: 48. High: 67. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and about as cool. Low: 40. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and breezy. Low: 46. High: 72. Winds: S 15 MPH.

