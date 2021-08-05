Thursday Midday Forecast: Warm and dry before humidity begins to return tomorrow

REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and mild. Low: 72. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. A shower or two cannot be ruled in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures and trending warmer. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy as we begin a march towards the triple digits. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

