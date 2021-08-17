Tuesday Morning Forecast: A few storms

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. Storms may be strong with some heavy rain and lightning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the afternoon due to rain cooled air and clouds. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.