Tuesday Morning Forecast: Dry and mild pattern begins setting up today

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in Deep East Texas (especially south of Jacksonville). Chance of rain: 10%-20%. High: 90. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A Few clouds and mild temperatures setting up. Low: 72. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as temperatures trend a little warmer. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 72. High: 95, Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 77. High: 97. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 15 MPH.