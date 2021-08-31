Tuesday Morning Forecast: Early September heat takes hold

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain (especially south of Jacksonville). Otherwise, it’ll be warm. High: 95. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 75. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two in the area. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 71. High: 97. Winds: South 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: SE 10 MPH.