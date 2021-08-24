Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and isolated shower pattern sets up for the rest of the week

A Heat Advisory is in effect across the area today for heat index values between 105-110 degrees

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated shower or two in Deep East Texas. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with temperatures struggling to fall very far. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around the area in the afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain but everyone should be prepared for the possibility of the rain. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. High: 97. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little cooler. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.