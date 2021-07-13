Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rain chances decreasing as heat and humidity increase

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Regardless of rain prospects (most of us won’t see the rain), the heat and humidity will begin to regain their power over us. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 90. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds during the night. Low: 74. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with warmer temps expected in the afternoon. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy as the heat and humidity continue. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Hot with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. A few storms could lead to some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with an afternoon chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some on and off showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: SW 10 MPH.