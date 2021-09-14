Tuesday Morning Forecast: Some heavy rain possible in Deep East Texas

TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers (especially near Deep East Texas). Some storm may create heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and a very brief tropical tornado. Chance of rain: 40%-80%. High: 83. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the area. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%-60%. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. low: 69. High: 89. Winds: East 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: S 10 MPH.