Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sunny and dry weather continues

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and dry. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm as another dry cold front rolls through the area shift our winds to the north. No rain is expected with this front. High: 95. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler than the previous dry. Low: 67. High: 92. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a warm afternoon. Low: 65. High: 93. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: More sunshine with temperatures ticking up a couple of degrees. Low: 68. High: 95. Winds: South 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with humidity beginning to return. Low: 70. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 71. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.