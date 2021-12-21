Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warming trend begins today

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Since last Monday, more than eight deadly car crashes occurred in seven counties. Crashes aren’t just limited to the interstates and major highways. They can happen anywhere at any time, especially during the Christmas rush.

“The holidays can be very stressful for people and driving is a stressful condition in and of itself especially in certain areas around the Tyler area," said Sergeant Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety.