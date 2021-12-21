Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warming trend begins today

TODAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly. Low: 39. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. High: 66. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies as winds pick up and and temperatures get back into the 70s. Low: 52. High: 73. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer afternoon temperatures and breezy conditions. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm for Christmas Day. Low: 62. High: 79. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and trending warmer. Low: 60. High: 81. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 65. High: 78. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

