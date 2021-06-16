Wednesday Evening Forecast: Texas summer conditions continue, tracking the tropics for the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and humid. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies and warm. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with our first wave of tropical moisture moving into some of our southeastern counties. Chance of rain: 20% (South). Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Tropical moisture will increase in the afternoon for our SE counties (especially Toledo Bend). The remainder of the area will see a few clouds with an isolated chance of a few showers. Chance of rain: 30%-60%. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of off and on showers and thunderstorms due to the remnants of our tropical system. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 73. High: 91. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain chances will linger into Monday (especially in the afternoon). Rain won’t impact our temperatures which will be in the 90s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: An isolated rain chance in the afternoon accompanied by cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: E 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Warm with an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.