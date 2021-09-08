Wednesday Morning Forecast: Another dry cold front on the way

Breaking News Weather Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: We’ll see mostly sunny skies for most of the day with the exception of when the cold front rolls through. Rain chances are limited and will be confined to our far northern and NW counties. High: 94. Winds: North 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 66. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies and relatively mild. High: 92. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, mild, and dry. Low: 64. High: 93. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 66. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with the humidity returning sue to gulf moisture. A few clouds will make their way into Deep East Texas. Low: 68. High: 95. Winds: South 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon (due to abundant gulf moisture). Chance of rain: 20%. Low; 73. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51