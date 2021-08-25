Wednesday Morning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and afternoon storm chances return

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms popping off in the afternoon (especially to the south of highway 79). Chance of rain: 10%-20%. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. We won’t see any widespread precipitation but you should be prepared for the possibility of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 95. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This weekend shouldn’t be a washout but it will be worth noting the slim chance of rain: Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing depending on a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 88. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms continuing depending on the tropical track. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 85. Winds: N 15 MPH.