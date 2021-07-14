Wednesday Morning Forecast: Heat & humidity taking hold

TODAY: A few clouds in the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible in the in the afternoon in Deep East Texas. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible to the south. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies expected with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies due to a front moving through the area. Rain chances will increase in the afternoon as the front rolls through the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures will briefly trend cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.