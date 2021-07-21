Wednesday Morning Forecast: Heating trend begins today

TODAY: A few clouds through the afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms (Especially East). Chance of rain: 20%. High: 90. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A couple of clouds early in the evening and relatively mild. Low: 73. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with an afternoon chance of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 92. Winds: S 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 94. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we crank up those temperatures in the afternoon. Low: 75. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: S 5 MPH.