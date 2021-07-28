Wednesday Morning Forecast: Hot and humid with a chance of afternoon storms

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. For those that don’t see the rain you’ll see feel the heat and humidity. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lower rain chances will increase our afternoon temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with heat and humidity returning as temperatures rise into the upper 90s. Low: 79. High: 97. Winds: South 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: E 10 MPH.