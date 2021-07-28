Wednesday Morning Forecast: Hot and humid with a chance of afternoon storms

Breaking News Weather Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. For those that don’t see the rain you’ll see feel the heat and humidity. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lower rain chances will increase our afternoon temperatures. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 96. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with heat and humidity returning as temperatures rise into the upper 90s. Low: 79. High: 97. Winds: South 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 98. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 92. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: E 10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTPN-LD: Online Public Notice
On July 15, 2021, Warwick Communications, Inc., licensee of KTPN-LD, channel 36, Tyler, Texas, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for the assignment of KTPN-LD’s license to Nexstar Media Inc. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application click here.

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51