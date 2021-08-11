Wednesday Morning Forecast: Moderate heat and humidity streak continues

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening with feels like temperatures expected to be near or above 105 degrees.

TODAY: We’ll see a couple of clouds (especially in the morning) with more sunshine expected this afternoon. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds and hot. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and much cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a few more showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

