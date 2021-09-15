Wednesday Morning Forecast: Rain chances decrease today as Nicholas spins out over Louisiana

TODAY: More cloud cover than sunshine expected today. We’ll see a few showers (especially in the morning) as Nicholas spins out over Louisiana. Nothing severe is expected today. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 86. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and generally dry. Low: 69. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will also trend slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 88. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 90. Winds: North 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 89. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 90. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: South 5 MPH.