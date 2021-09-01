Wednesday Morning Forecast: September begins hot and humid

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms in the area. More people WILL NOT see the rain this afternoon than will see the rain. Otherwise, feels like temperatures will be anywhere from the 105 to 110 degrees. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cooler. Low: 74. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be considered hot and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 96. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler because of the cloud cover. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.