$1.4 billion in summer pandemic food benefits approved for some Texas families

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A third round of federal pandemic food benefits will go out to qualifying Texans.

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits is for families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19.

In this third round of pandemic food benefits, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval to provide more than $1.4 billion in benefits to approximately 3.7 million eligible children in Texas.

Summer P-EBT covers June through August. It provides a one-time benefit of $375 per eligible child and can be used the same way as SNAP benefits to pay for groceries.

This was made possible through HHSC, the Texas Department of Agriculture and the Texas Education Agency.

“Thank you to HHSC and USDA for working together to ensure Texas families can continue to put food on the table,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “This third round of pandemic food benefits will help us continue to provide access to nutritious food for both families and their children.”

Summer P-EBT is for families with children, in grades K through 12, who are certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and families with children born after Aug. 1, 2014 who receive SNAP food benefits. Families who previously received the 2020-21 school year P-EBT benefits will automatically receive the summer P-EBT benefits and do not need to take any action.

Families that did not apply for 2020-2021 school year P-EBT can still apply by Sept. 13. If eligible for the school year P-EBT benefit, their children will automatically receive summer P-EBT as well.

“As children across the state start going back to school, we’re thankful we can provide this added benefit so Texans can provide nutritious food for their families,” said Wayne Salter, HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services.

To date, HHSC has distributed approximately than $4.7 billion in P-EBT food benefits to Texas families.