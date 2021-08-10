Whataburger celebrating 71st anniversary by fundraising for Feeding America

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Whataburger is celebrating its 71st anniversary by giving back to their communities.

This marks Orange Spirit Week, where Whataburger is partnering with Feeding America to provide at least 2.5 million meals through local food banks. This will last from Aug. 8 – Aug. 15.

Until Sunday, people being served in their restaurants will have the option to donate a dollar or more. Customers in turn will get a “thank you” coupon. The coupon is for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and a 32 ounce drink.

Every dollar raised will be donated to Feeding America, which is a nonprofit partnered with the East Texas Food Bank.

“So you’ll have all the prompts in store, so where you can actually make that donation to feeding America,” Whataburger Field Marketing Coordinator Kayla Richardson said. “And then it’ll go right back to the East Texas Food Bank and our local community, so we’re really excited for it.”

Each dollar will provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

On top of this, Whataburger employees will assemble and deliver 10,000 school supply bags to students in need just in time for the new school year.