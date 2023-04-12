TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kingdom Life Academy is one of the more than 130 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Kingdom Life Academy is a private, not-for-profit school existing to provide practical, Christ-centered learning which: educates through action based projects, equips students to humbly influence others through Christ, empowers students to break destructive cycles, and employs students through real-world application of the curriculum.

