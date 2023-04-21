TYLER, Texas (KETK) – PATH, or People Attempting To Help, is one of the more than 100 non-profits from Smith County who will be participating in East Texas Giving Day again this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to restore hope with a personalized approach to empower our East Texas neighbors to thrive in our community.

If you’d like to donate them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.