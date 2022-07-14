TEXAS (KEKT) – In celebration of National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell has announced its newest flavor, Oatmeal Cream Pie.

The new flavor is described by Blue Bell as a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president of sales and marketing said. “It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

The new ice cream flavor will be available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.