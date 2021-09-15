Dunkin’ in Tyler celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a delicious treat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dunkin’ of Tyler is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in a delicious way.

Starting Wednesday, the coffee shop is offering a new Dulce De Leche Donut at its Tyler location.

The donut features Dunkin’s classic donut shell and Dulce De Leche filling tossed in powdered sugar. It will be available until the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 15.

“Dunkin’ is proud to be able to share in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and honor our Hispanic guests with this special sweet treat!” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field marketing Manager. “This month is a special time to recognize the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans on our society and we can’t wait for our guests to celebrate alongside us all month long.”