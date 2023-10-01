TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After working behind the scenes for more than two years Green Acres Baptist Church has begun offering services in Spanish.

“Seeing it come into fulfillment finally. It’s been awesome,” said Marcela Rivera.

Rivera’s husband Fernando Mangieri is the Español campus pastor, and she said the new service option is a blessing.

“Having Green Acres really focus on Hispanics and the community is awesome for us,” said Rivera.

She added that it’s important to represent the Hispanic culture and help people have a place they can worship in their native tongue.

“It’s a big need for the Hispanic community to have something specifically for them in their language and being contemporary,” said Rivera.

The new service began September 17th and Mangieri said it’s been a packed house every week.

“God has blessed us with about 200-plus people every week,” said Fernando Mangieri, Español Campus Pastor, Green Acres Baptist Church Tyler.

“Amazing to see just how the word travels in our community to get people to understand and know that there is again, another church in Español here in Tyler,” said Jose Bueno, church member, Green Acres Baptist Church Tyler.

Bueno has been attending since the first day and said having a contemporary Español sermon is very important, especially in a culture that he thinks is Catholic-driven.

“Because we understand that it’s not just about a particular Catholic belief as much as it is understanding the gospel of Jesus and how we should live that in our lives every day,” said Jose.

Mangieri and Rivera said the church is for everyone and even if you don’t understand Spanish, you are welcome to stop by.

“We want to be a contemporary church for the community, we want to be the church of the city, we want to be the church that embraces the community, the church that impacts and transforms the community for the love of Christ,” said Mangieri.