TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and East Texans are celebrating. In Tyler, the Hands Up Network is holding a community festival to showcase the Hispanic culture.

The parking lot was filled with food trucks, vendors and performers showing off what they could do. Music could be heard everywhere you went as families enjoyed the day together. Everything to help the community understand the Hispanic culture.

A volunteer at the event, Flora Ibarra, said it’s a celebration for everyone no matter their background.

“They should come to enjoy, to check out what the Hispanic community can do, our culture, our art, how we can integrate not just a Hispanic but all Latin American along with Caucasian, African Americans, we want the whole community to come together and just enjoy a pleasant evening,” said Ibarra.

The Hands Up Network invited non-profits to set up to help community members. They are also showcasing their programs like immigration, where they help people with their documentation.

There’s still time to check the festival out as the event will be happening until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.