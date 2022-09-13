TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance is hosting a Rose City Fiesta to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts on Sept. 15.

The event is going to take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 12 p.m.- 4p.m. at Bergfeld Park. There are going to be folkloric dancers, a Tyler ISD student showcase, booths, Mexican food trucks, music and giveaways.

People can also check out educational booths and other activities. There will be an “El Grito” de la Independencia Ceremony. This is an event done annually in Mexico, where the president gives a patriotic speech to remember the Mexican War of Independence.

The Hispanic Business Alliance was the first group to create a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, and they are inviting everyone to this party.