Tyler school celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with dance session

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler school is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with their students.

Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15-Oct. 15. Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School celebrated with a campus wide dance session Thursday morning.

Students and staff dressed up in traditional hispanic attire – girls wore bright colorful dresses and boys wore bandanas and sombreros. They performed a dance called La Raspa guided by 6th and 7th.

“Our instruction encompasses English and Spanish language. We have teachers from Spain, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and South American countries so we want to highlight all the things that make Birdwell great,” assistant principal Elizabeth Gomez said.

Teachers and students also decorated their classroom door and the PTA will judge their creative displays.

Each day of the month the school will educate the students by highlighting a famous Hispanic person.

According to HispanicHeritageMonth.gov, Hispanic Heritage Month was first observed as “Hispanic Heritage Week” in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period. It was enacted into law on Aug. 17, 1988.

The day Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries:

Costa Rica

El Salvedor

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

In Mexico and Chile, they celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18 also known as Columbus Day or Día de la Raza.

Other places in Tyler are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a new Dulce De Leche Donut at its Tyler location.

On Sept. 25, Villa Montez will be celebrating with special guest, Orlando Sanchez, the founder of Texas Latino Conservatives