President Biden’s disapproval rating among Americans is sitting at 56 percent, according to a new poll released Monday.

A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found that 56 percent of respondents said they somewhat or strongly disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job, compared with 44 percent who say they somewhat or strongly approve.

Broken down by party, 85 percent of Democrats, 40 percent of independents and 10 percent of Republicans approve of Biden’s job as president.

Broken down by age, respondents aged 18 to 34 years old gave Biden the highest marks — 48 percent — while respondents aged 35 to 55 years old gave Biden a 45 percent approval rating. Those over 55 years old gave Biden a 42 percent approval rating.

African American respondents gave Biden his highest approval rating at 61 percent, compared with Hispanic and Asian American voters, who both gave Biden a 55 percent approval rating. Among white voters, only 42 percent approved of the job Biden is doing.

This development comes as the 2024 election is increasingly looking like a rematch between Biden and former President Trump, in which polling has shown tight match-ups. In addition to underwater approval ratings, Biden has had to contend with surveys showing Americans pointing to Biden’s age as a major concern.

More recently, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) launched a long-shot bid against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, making him the third and most prominent Democrat to primary the president.

The NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll was conducted between Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 with 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error is roughly plus or minus 3 percentage points.