Adam Frisch, the Democrat who came close to beating Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) in last year’s midterms, has raised more than $2.6 million in the second fundraising quarter as he runs again to challenge the Colorado Republican, his campaign said.

Frisch’s campaign said the $2.6 million raised in the second-quarter FEC filing breaks the record “for the largest quarterly fundraising for a U.S. House challenger in the year before an election, excluding special elections and self-funded campaigns.”

Frisch lost his challenge against Boebert in the midterms by just 546 votes, triggering an automatic recount due to the difference of less than half a percentage point, though he conceded to Boebert before the recount was finished.

The Democrat launched a 2024 bid for Colorado’s third congressional district against Boebert in February.

“Boebert continues to vote against the interests of her constituents while devoting her time to ‘angertainment’ antics that do nothing to help CO-3. We can do better than Boebert, and thanks to our generous supporters, we will defeat her in 2024,” Frisch said in a release.

According to Frisch’s campaign, the average donation for the quarter was roughly $32, coming from more than 81,000 individual donations, and donations have come from all 50 states as well as all counties in the district.

Frisch had about $1.75 million at the end of the first quarter, according to FEC receipts. The filing deadline for the second quarter is July 15.

“These numbers far exceed expectations for a congressional candidate this early in the 2024 election cycle. Since launching his campaign in February, Frisch has raised a total of $4.4 million from nearly 85,000 different individuals,” the Colorado businessman’s campaign said.

Frisch has pitched himself as a moderate alternative to Boebert, a conservative Trump ally. Polling in recent months has indicated that the possible rematch could be another tight race.