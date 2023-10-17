NEXSTAR (The Hill) — The House is set to vote Tuesday for Speaker, but it appears GOP nominee Jim Jordan (Ohio) doesn’t have the votes — at least on the first ballot.

Today’s session of the U.S. House of Representatives, which is expected to include the vote for Speaker, will be livestreamed within this story beginning shortly before 12 p.m. ET.

Jordan gained some major momentum on Monday, picking up endorsements from four key players who had initially said they would not vote for him: House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (Ala.), along with Reps. Ann Wagner (Mo.), Ken Calvert (Calif.) and Vern Buchanan (Fla.).

But at least six Republicans on Monday said they did not intend to vote for Jordan on the floor — enough to keep him from the gavel, assuming every member of the House votes — and others remained coy about their plans.

The vote is expected to take place at noon.

Follow along for live updates below from The Hill.