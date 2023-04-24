The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Ryan Binkley, a pastor and the chief executive of a Texas mergers and acquisitions firm, announced on Sunday that he’s running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

“I believe in God, I believe in America, I believe in liberty and I believe in you. And I’m asking you today to believe in me. I’m running for the presidency of the United States of America,” Binkley told his supporters at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Binkley, who’s the CEO of Generational Group and the lead pastor and co-founder of Create Church, would be a longshot for the GOP nomination.

Among the specific areas that his campaign is focusing on, his website notes national unity, the national debt, tackling health care, opposition to abortion and immigration.

Polling shows former President Trump growing his lead in the 2024 GOP primary field, including against presumed contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet entered the race.

Besides Trump, several other Republicans have announced presidential bids, including former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The field is expected to grow further.

Meanwhile, President Biden is expected to announce his reelection campaign as soon as Tuesday.

Two Democrats so far have launched longshot bids to take down Biden: progressive author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.