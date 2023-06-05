New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R ) on Monday announced he will not run for president in 2024, saying he believed he can be more useful working to improve the GOP elsewhere.

“We’ve taken the last six months to look really kind of at things, see where everything is, and I’ve made the decision not to run for president,” Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash.

“When you look at what’s happening out there, you obviously have a very large field. I think former President Trump is doing much better in the polls than folks thought. And when I looked at where my voice can be, how we make the Republican bigger, the responsibility that I think I have in terms of focusing on the Republican Party, and ultimately focusing on the opportunities for the country,” he continued.