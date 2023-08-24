Former President Trump plans to surrender in Atlanta on Thursday after being indicted on 13 counts stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Reports suggest he’s eyeing the prime time evening hour to do so in order to maximize media coverage, which has so far been beneficial to his GOP run for president, according to polls of likely Republican voters who believe the charges against him are politically motivated. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Unlike his previous three surrenders, Trump won’t be immediately arraigned after he is processed at the Fulton County jail and he also is likely to take a mugshot before being released.

Here’s what to expect at Trump’s surrender.

Will Trump get a mugshot?

Marking a change from his previous surrenders, Trump is likely to have a mugshot taken upon arrival at the Fulton County jail.

Just prior to Trump’s indictment, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat reportedly suggested that mugshots would be taken of Trump and the 18 defendants named alongside him in the case.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said, according to WSB-TV.

Several of Trump’s co-defendants who have already surrendered have taken mugshots, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

The sheriff’s office has so far released mugshots taken of those who have surrendered so far publicly each afternoon, though at least one defendant appeared to receive his before it was distributed.

David Shafer, the former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, made his mugshot his profile photo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, prior to the photo’s public release.

What else will happen?

Beyond the mugshot, the Fulton County jail indicates the booking process normally includes a medical screening and fingerprinting.

The wait can sometimes be lengthy, depending on the volume of arrestees being processed.

But Trump’s arrival will be more carefully orchestrated than a normal defendant, as he will be accompanied by Secret Service and a tight security apparatus. The sheriff’s office has said there will be a “hard lockdown” of the area surrounding the jail during Trump’s surrender.

In his previous cases, Trump has been able to move through the booking process in a matter of minutes.

Defendants’ weights and heights are also typically posted publicly as part of the booking process.

The Fulton County jail has been known for poor conditions. The Justice Department opened an investigation into the facility last month over concerns that an individual died there covered in insects and filth, and officials said another inmate died at the jail last week.

Will Trump have to post bail?

A judge has already signed off on Trump’s bond order, meaning he is set to be released upon paying bail and finishing the booking process.

Trump’s bail is set at $200,000, and the order also places rules on Trump’s social media use and his ability to talk to co-defendants and witnesses.

The bond order spells out three ways Trump can post his bail. He can “post bond as cash, through commercial surety, or through the Fulton County Jail 10% program,” which allows defendants to pay just 10 percent of their bond amount.

At least one defendant, Rudy Giuliani, was shown entering a bail bondsman facility near the jail after turning himself in on Wednesday. It is unclear if Trump will have to do the same, but it’s likely that cameras will be following the former president until he boards his plane to leave Georgia.

Will he enter a plea?

Unlike his past three criminal cases, Trump is not expected to enter a plea on Thursday.

The defendants will each appear in court at a later date to enter their plea. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is seeking to hold the arraignments during the week of Sept. 5.

Defendants sometimes initially appear before a judge to discuss their bond. But with Trump’s bail already negotiated, there is no indication he will appear in a courtroom at all on Thursday.

Other defendants who have turned themselves in have also not appeared in a courtroom.

What charges does Trump face?

Trump faces 13 criminal counts in the indictment, tying with Rudy Giuliani for the most of any of the 19 co-defendants.

The indictment overall includes 41 counts. Willis brought charges against several Trump allies, attorneys, campaign officials and those who signed documents purporting to be Georgia’s valid electors.

All of the defendants face a racketeering charge over an alleged conspiracy to keep Trump in power following the 2020 election.

Trump himself also faces charges of soliciting public officers to violate their oaths, filing false documents, false statements and multiple conspiracy charges.

He faces a combined 91 counts between all of his four criminal cases. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked all four indictments as interfering with his campaign for the White House.