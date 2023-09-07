SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – As Smith County grows, new questions arise about budgets, roads and the future of the area.

To bring the subject in focus, Smith County Commissioner John Moore sat down with KETK’s Neal Barton. They explored questions of broadband accessibility, real estate prices, the new Smith County courthouse and more.

SMITH COUNTY

Moore took office in 2023 and represents southeastern Smith County, including Whitehouse, Troup, Arp and part of Tyler. He has lived in Precinct 2 for more than 30 years and has seen first-hand the changes impacting the area, including rising real estate prices.

“I talked to some of my real estate friends about why everything was going so high, and part of it was COVID,” Moore said. “People were able to move and take a job in places that they couldn’t before and many smart people left California and New York and many other places and picked Texas because we’re a tax-friendly state, we’re a business-friendly state. We’re just a friendly state.”

The draw to East Texas specifically, Moore explained, has a lot to do with the strong medical community in the area, good schools, local lakes and things to do. Moore was told people were house hunting online during COVID and paying top dollar sight unseen for Piney Woods property.

“The appraisal district rates what your property is supposed to be worth,” Moore said. “Because people were paying so much money for pieces of property, a lot of us are now living in houses we probably couldn’t afford to buy if we had to buy them again.”

It’s not just the housing boom drawing people in– Tyler’s population swells Monday through Friday with commuters coming to work from surrounding areas. With that elevated traffic comes some other issues, including road quality.

“Part of the reason that I ran for office, not the main reason but one of the reasons, is I live on a county road and I would see firsthand that the county roads were not in that great of shape,” Moore said. “I’ve lived on this road for over 20 years.”

He said the most common complaint county commissioners get is about roads. To learn more about the commissioner’s court’s plans to improve Smith County roads, watch the video below:

NEW COURTHOUSE

As the county grows, its needs do the same. When a bond proposal for a new courthouse was put on the ballot last November, Smith County voters were tasked with deciding whether or not to support the measure with their tax dollars.

The history of courthouses in Smith County starts with two small log structures in the mid 1800’s before a brick one was built in 1852. In 1910, the courthouse usually remembered as the first in Smith County was dedicated in the center of downtown where it stood for 45 years before it was demolished and replaced by the current six-story courthouse.

“The second courthouse that was opened in 1955 was designed for two courtrooms,” Moore said. “Well, we now have eight.”

The courthouse was built to house two district courts, two justice of the peace courts, the jail and a few county offices. It currently houses four district courts, three county courts-at-law, the district clerk’s office, the district attorney’s office and the Smith County Law Library and court staff.

Last November, voters approved a $179 million bond for a new courthouse and parking structure. Construction on the $19 million parking garage is set to start in October.

“I wasn’t sure in the beginning whether I supported a new courthouse or not,” Moore said. “Having been a former reporter, I just went and started interviewing people who worked there or had worked there.”

In those interviews, he learned several things that helped him make up his mind, as he explains in the video below:

To see the full conversation, including viewer-submitted questions, catch East Texas In Focus on FOX51 News at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.