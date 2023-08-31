TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When Stephen F. Austin State University joined the University of Texas System earlier this year, it was major news across the Piney Woods.

Questions of the logistics of that change, along with concerns about maintaining school traditions, were floating across the SFA campus and beyond.

To bring the subject in focus, KETK’s Neal Barton sat down with UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun and Stephen F. Austin University Interim President Gina Oglesbee.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Oglesbee said the university has received offers to join other university systems over the years, but they never saw fit to take them. That changed during the pandemic.

“I think like a lot of universities, during COVID it required us to reassess the strategic operations of our university,” Oglesbee said. “It was hard to be alone as an independent university. We’re a state-funded public institution. There were only two remaining: Texas Southern and Stephen F. Austin University.”

Their board of regents did an evaluation and decided that an affiliation would help secure the university’s future.

“We looked at four affiliation partners, and our regents ended up voting to go with the University of Texas System, so we’re thrilled,” Oglesbee said. “We would’ve been thrilled to be a part of all, but we’re excited to join the University of Texas system.”

The UT System has 14 institutions and an annual budget of $24 billion. As the only other University of Texas-affiliated institution in East Texas, UT Tyler is working closely with SFA to ensure a smooth transition.

“We could not be more excited about it,” Calhoun said. “Frankly, we’ve always had a very good relationship with Stephen F. Austin, but with them becoming a part of the UT system, it’s an even more important relationship as we move forward in the future.”

Stephen F. Austin, located in Nacogdoches, draws in students from rural deep East Texas and beyond. For less developed areas, technology can present a challenge for students when it comes to access to online education programs. Calhoun and Oglesbee described the issue in the video below:

MEDICAL SCHOOL IMPACTS

This partnership comes as UT Tyler is opening its medical school, which they hope will bring in money and better healthcare to the area.

“Being a physician myself, when I came here 20 years ago, my hope was that we could have a medical school here because Tyler has a fabulous medical community, strong hospitals and great physicians,” Calhoun said. “Due to some substantial philanthropy from the community, we were able to pull it off and have a medical school here.”

With the help of those philanthropists, the $308 million facility that will house the medical school and other healthcare professionals is being built.

“We’ve had an economic analysis done, and it’s several billion dollars of economic impact in a couple of years,” Calhoun said.

The goal, he explained, is to find students who want to stay in the community after graduation to help bolster access to healthcare for the area.

“Northeast Texas has some real healthcare challenges for a whole host of reasons,” Calhoun said. “Sometimes we eat too much or smoke too much, sometimes it’s lack of access to a physician if you live in a rural community. What we want to do is educate people who come from this community, their families live in this community and they want to be here and stay here.”

These resources will also extend to SFA students in Deep East Texas.

“We have at Stephen F. Austin a strong STEM program, so we are very excited to participate in this agreement and be able to have our students join in the medical school programs and the other programs they have available,” Oglesbee said.

For viewer-submitted questions, including Calhoun’s answer to how to keep physicians in the East Texas area and Oglesbee’s answer as to why SFA chose the UT system and not the A&M System, see below:

To see the full conversation, including viewer-submitted questions, catch East Texas In Focus on FOX51 News at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.