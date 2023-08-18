TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For years, East Texas has faced weather that can be unpredictable.

Hearing a meteorologist on TV advising you to take shelter in a windowless interior room in a site-built structure as winds rage outside can feel like a matter of routine in the Piney Woods. So many of those storms seem to drop with little notice, leaving locals to wonder how weather radars couldn’t pick up the threat sooner.

The explanation lies in two major metropolitan areas to our east and west. KETK’s Neal Barton sat down with newly-elected U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran to bring the issue in focus.

THE RADAR ISSUE

The Next Generation Weather Radar, or NEXRAD, is a system of Doppler weather radars operated by the National Weather Service, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Air Force. It detects wind and rain and maps precipitation patterns and movement.

East Texas is nestled in between the nearest weather radars in Fort Worth and Shreveport, with neither quite reaching our entire area.

Map of NEXRAD coverage, with the East Texas dead spot highlighted in red

“For those that did not know this problem existed, we’ve got this radar system in Fort Worth [and] we’ve got one in Shreveport. Because they’re so far away, we can only see those higher-level features, we can’t see the low-level features,” Moran explained.

Giving people a proper heads-up during severe weather is vital and can mean the difference between life or death, an issue that expands far beyond politics. Moran said this is an issue that Dan Crenshaw (R-Humble) will also take steps to remedy.

“Dan Crenshaw recognizes this as well, he’s from Deep East Texas and he’s got a bill related to this issue as well that will help promote the idea with appropriators as we move forward to determine how to spend the taxpayer dollars at the federal level,” Moran said.

There used to be a Longview radar site, as Neal Barton explains, that helped the area before NEXRAD was used:

WHAT’S BEING DONE

As a solution, Moran has a proposal to study these radars and their shortcomings, which he hopes will lead to long-term changes for the better.

He sponsored the Rural Weather Monitoring Systems Act, which he introduced in July. That bill would require a study of the following information:

The capacity of current rural weather monitoring systems.

The geographical differences in availability and effectiveness of rural weather monitoring systems.

The availability of resources for rural areas to produce better weather monitoring systems.

The number of rural areas affected by unreliable or unavailable accurate rural weather monitoring systems.

The need for updated weather monitoring for rural areas.

The barriers that rural areas face obtaining and upgrading rural weather reporting systems.

“If we’re successful, what we’re talking about here is building the data and the information to then use for the appropriations process next year and to move forward with getting something done next year with a money sign in front of it,” Moran said.

Moran said he hasn’t been met with any resistance to the bill, which he hopes can be passed by the end of the year. Though that is a fast timeline, he wants to achieve this by attaching it to a related bill that usually isn’t met with much resistance.

“So far, nobody’s pushed back,” he said. “We’re hoping that this bill gets included as part of the larger weather reauthorization bill later this fall. If it gets included as part of that larger bill, that’ll be a lot better for us, a lot easier process through both the House and the Senate side and hopefully get passed into law.”

It’s a first step, Moran explained, to get East Texas the coverage it needs. Still, any delay on solutions can mean big problems for the Piney Woods. To help bridge the gap, storm spotters play an important role in severe weather situations, braving the conditions to give meteorologists a real look at storms from the ground, as explained below:

To see the full conversation, including viewer-submitted questions, catch East Texas In Focus on FOX51 News at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.